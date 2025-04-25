Alphabet Shines Amid Wall Street Market Jitters
In a week of turbulent trading, Wall Street indexes exhibited muted growth as investors grappled with U.S.-China trade uncertainties. Alphabet reported positive first-quarter results, boosting tech stocks despite concerns lingering from Trump's increasing tariff rhetoric. Meanwhile, substantial market volatility cast a shadow over weekly gains.
Wall Street experienced quiet trading sessions on Friday as investors navigated the uncertainties surrounding U.S.-China trade talks. Amidst this, Alphabet helped buoy the Nasdaq index with a 3.6% rise after announcing strong first-quarter results.
The mood, however, took a cautious turn following U.S. President Trump's comments suggesting potential tariffs reaching up to 50% on foreign imports. Simultaneously, U.S. negotiations with China appeared muddled, despite some U.S. products receiving tariff exemptions from Beijing.
Despite these pressures, indexes saw increases for the third consecutive day on Thursday, led by hopes of easing trade tensions and impressive corporate earnings. Bolstered by major tech stocks and favorable quarterly results from Alphabet, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posted significant weekly gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
