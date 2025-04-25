Left Menu

Alphabet Shines Amid Wall Street Market Jitters

In a week of turbulent trading, Wall Street indexes exhibited muted growth as investors grappled with U.S.-China trade uncertainties. Alphabet reported positive first-quarter results, boosting tech stocks despite concerns lingering from Trump's increasing tariff rhetoric. Meanwhile, substantial market volatility cast a shadow over weekly gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:44 IST
Alphabet Shines Amid Wall Street Market Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced quiet trading sessions on Friday as investors navigated the uncertainties surrounding U.S.-China trade talks. Amidst this, Alphabet helped buoy the Nasdaq index with a 3.6% rise after announcing strong first-quarter results.

The mood, however, took a cautious turn following U.S. President Trump's comments suggesting potential tariffs reaching up to 50% on foreign imports. Simultaneously, U.S. negotiations with China appeared muddled, despite some U.S. products receiving tariff exemptions from Beijing.

Despite these pressures, indexes saw increases for the third consecutive day on Thursday, led by hopes of easing trade tensions and impressive corporate earnings. Bolstered by major tech stocks and favorable quarterly results from Alphabet, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posted significant weekly gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025