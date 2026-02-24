UP: Body of trader's son found in drain with throat slit in Amethi

A 30-year-old man, son of a tent trader, was found murdered with his throat slit in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Tuesday morning, police said. The blood-soaked body of Shahid was found in a drain near the Shukul Bazar township, they said. According to police, Shahid left home on Monday evening but did not return. His family launched a search for him, but could not trace Shahid. On Tuesday morning, locals spotted the body in a drain near the town and informed police, officials said. Shukul Bazar SHO Vivek Verma said the victim sustained four to five deep injuries inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon, from his neck to his mouth. Shahid's father, Sharif, a prominent tent businessman in the area, has lodged a complaint against unidentified persons for his son's murder, the SHO said. According to local sources, Shahid recently entered into a love marriage with Sabiha, a resident of Dakshin village. The couple reportedly left for Mumbai after their marriage and returned to Shukul Bazar only after their families gave consent to their wedding, the sources said. Police are probing the case from all angles, the officials said.

