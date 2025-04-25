Left Menu

Nokia Divests Stake in Vodafone Idea Amidst Market Shifts

Nokia Solutions and Networks India sold nearly 1% of its shares in Vodafone Idea for Rs 786 crore. Goldman Sachs acquired 0.55% of shares, totalling Rs 457.96 crore. This follows Vodafone Idea's decision last year to allocate shares to Nokia and Ericsson to clear partial dues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:06 IST
Nokia Divests Stake in Vodafone Idea Amidst Market Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nokia Solutions and Networks India divested nearly 1% of its stakes in the financially troubled telecom company, Vodafone Idea, on Friday in a transaction worth Rs 786 crore through the open market.

According to the National Stock Exchange bulk deal data, Nokia sold 102.70 crore shares, equating to a 0.95% stake in the telecom company, at an average price of Rs 7.65 each, summing up to Rs 785.67 crore. At the same time, global investment giant Goldman Sachs acquired 59.86 crore shares, or a 0.55% interest, at the same rate, making the deal worth Rs 457.96 crore. The identities of other stakeholders involved in Vodafone Idea's trade remained undisclosed.

Vodafone Idea's shares fell by 5.93% to conclude at Rs 7.46 apiece on the NSE that day. This move traces back to June of last year when Vodafone Idea pledged shares valued at Rs 2,458 crore to vendors Nokia India and Ericsson India towards settling a portion of their debts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025