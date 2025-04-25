Japan and U.S. Navigate Currency Dialogue Amid Trade Talks

Japan successfully sidestepped U.S. demands for a stronger yen during bilateral finance talks, officials confirmed on Thursday. However, the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) interest rate strategies and currency policies may still play a significant role in future trade negotiations.

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato met U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for the first time at a meeting coinciding with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring gatherings. Although specific exchange-rate targets were not discussed, ongoing dialogue indicates potential implications for bilateral trade discussions.

The meeting sets the stage for Japan's chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, to attend further talks in Washington. In light of President Trump's focus on trade deficits and previous criticism of Japan's currency practices, upcoming negotiations could significantly affect the yen's value and trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)