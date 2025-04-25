Oil Tanker Blaze Disrupts Rail Traffic in Madhya Pradesh
Rail traffic on the Jabalpur-Itarsi section was disrupted after an oil tanker caught fire in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. The fire began at 9pm near Bhitoni railway station. Authorities have controlled the fire, and efforts to restore rail services are underway while the cause is investigated.
Rail traffic on the Jabalpur-Itarsi corridor faced disruptions on Friday due to a fire on an oil tanker in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, according to officials.
The incident occurred at 9 pm close to the Bhitoni railway station, approximately 30 kilometers from the district headquarters, as confirmed by Harshit Shrivastava, Chief Public Relations Officer of the West Central Railway, speaking to PTI.
"The fire has been controlled," Shrivastava stated. "The tanker was enroute to the oil depot at Bhitoni when it was halted. Efforts are being made to reinstate rail services in the Jabalpur-Itarsi section shortly. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing."
