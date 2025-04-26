Left Menu

Reversing Migration: The Journey Home Amid U.S. Border Crackdown

Migrants are turning back to their home countries due to the U.S. border policies under President Trump. In Danli, Honduras, many await assistance from the International Organization for Migration to fly back to Venezuela. The IOM's voluntary return program has seen increased interest since the border crackdown.

Amid the U.S. border crackdown initiated by President Donald Trump, migrants are increasingly deciding to return to their home countries, a trend evident as crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border decline.

In Danli, Honduras, located near the Nicaraguan border, migrants gather, hoping for assistance from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency. The agency is facilitating repatriation flights back to countries like Venezuela.

The IOM's voluntary return program has gained traction since the crackdown started, with 2,862 requests logged in January and February, a significant rise compared to the previous year.

