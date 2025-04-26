Reversing Migration: The Journey Home Amid U.S. Border Crackdown

Amid the U.S. border crackdown initiated by President Donald Trump, migrants are increasingly deciding to return to their home countries, a trend evident as crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border decline.

In Danli, Honduras, located near the Nicaraguan border, migrants gather, hoping for assistance from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency. The agency is facilitating repatriation flights back to countries like Venezuela.

The IOM's voluntary return program has gained traction since the crackdown started, with 2,862 requests logged in January and February, a significant rise compared to the previous year.

