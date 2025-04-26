Left Menu

DGCA Issues Advisory Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released an advisory to airlines concerning passenger communication and in-flight services as international flights experience extended durations due to the closure of Pakistan airspace. The advisory outlines measures for handling passengers during these extended flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:47 IST
DGCA Issues Advisory Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines, emphasizing the importance of proper communication and in-flight catering services for passengers. This move comes in response to the extended flight times resulting from the recent closure of Pakistan's airspace.

The restricted airspace has particularly affected flights departing from northern Indian cities, including Delhi, causing an increase in flying hours. In view of these changes, the DGCA has highlighted several key areas for airlines to focus on: pre-flight passenger communication, in-flight catering and comfort, medical preparedness, customer service, and interdepartmental coordination.

Acknowledging the operational impact of these airspace restrictions, the DGCA advises airlines to anticipate longer routes, potential technical stops, and increased block times. These precautions are essential for managing passenger experiences amid the current international airspace situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025