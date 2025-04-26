DGCA Issues Advisory Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines, emphasizing the importance of proper communication and in-flight catering services for passengers. This move comes in response to the extended flight times resulting from the recent closure of Pakistan's airspace.

The restricted airspace has particularly affected flights departing from northern Indian cities, including Delhi, causing an increase in flying hours. In view of these changes, the DGCA has highlighted several key areas for airlines to focus on: pre-flight passenger communication, in-flight catering and comfort, medical preparedness, customer service, and interdepartmental coordination.

Acknowledging the operational impact of these airspace restrictions, the DGCA advises airlines to anticipate longer routes, potential technical stops, and increased block times. These precautions are essential for managing passenger experiences amid the current international airspace situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)