PTC India Appoints Manoj Kumar Jhawar as New Chairman & Managing Director

PTC India, a leading power trading solutions provider, has appointed Manoj Kumar Jhawar as its Chairman and Managing Director, effective upon his joining. Jhawar joined PTC India's board as a Whole Time Director with the designation of Director (Commercial & Operations) on January 18, 2024.

The company's board convened on Saturday, April 26, 2025, to formalize Jhawar's appointment. He will continue in this role until reaching the age of 60, marking the point of superannuation. The Board also declared an interim dividend of 50 percent, equating to Rs. 5 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

With a robust academic foundation, Jhawar holds a Ph.D. in Management Sciences from Devi Ahilya University, Indore, and degrees in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering from the same institution and Government Engineering College, Ujjain. His diverse experience is further bolstered by his qualification as a Cost Accountant from ICAI. The Record Date for the interim dividend distribution is set as May 5, 2025.

