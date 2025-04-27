France's Bold Move to Slash Public Sector Agencies

The French government is set to propose a significant restructuring of its state-backed agencies by the end of the year, aiming to save billions. According to Public Accounts Minister Amelie de Montchalin, the plan includes merging or eliminating a third of government bodies to curb spending.

The ambitious initiative comes as part of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's broader strategy to reduce the public sector budget deficit—from 5.4% of economic output to the EU ceiling of 3% by 2029. The proposed changes are expected to generate savings ranging from two to three billion euros.

Further emphasizing the government's commitment to financial reform, Finance Minister Eric Lombard has announced a target to cut 40 billion euros in spending for the upcoming fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)