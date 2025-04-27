Bomb Scare at Varanasi Airport: False Alarm Grounds IndiGo Flight

Panic erupted at Varanasi airport after a passenger on a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight claimed to be carrying a bomb, police reported on Sunday. The individual, a Canadian national, was detained, and security officials began an intensive investigation.

After the alarming claim, the aircraft was quickly moved to an isolation bay for a comprehensive inspection. Puneet Gupta, Director of the airport, confirmed that no explosives were found on board. The IndiGo crew had immediately alerted Air Traffic Control following the passenger's statement.

The flight was grounded and thoroughly checked according to standard security measures. Cleared by security agencies, the aircraft resumed its journey to Bengaluru on Sunday morning. The incident is under a detailed investigation, with the detained passenger still being questioned by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)