Tragic Accident in Himachal: Young Life Lost as Truck Veers Off Road

A 14-year-old boy was killed and eight others, including two infants, were injured in a truck accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. The vehicle veered off the road and fell onto another road below, leading to the tragedy. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:41 IST
Tragic Accident in Himachal: Young Life Lost as Truck Veers Off Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and left eight others injured after a tipper truck veered off a road and crashed onto a lower road in Solan. The incident, which involved two infants among the injured, occurred on Sunday.

According to police reports, the accident transpired in Dumehar, Kandaghat when the driver lost control in the afternoon. Locals who witnessed the calamity promptly informed authorities. Upon receiving the alert, a Kandaghat police team hastened to the scene for rescue operations.

The injured were swiftly transported to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for treatment. Superintendent of Police Solan Gaurav Singh stated that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident and assess any negligence involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

