Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US weighs oil futures market action to combat rising energy prices – WH official

The potential move would mark an unusual attempt by Washington to influence energy prices ⁠through ​financial markets, rather ⁠than physical oil supplies, as officials race to ⁠blunt the political and economic impact of rising fuel ​costs. Brent crude has jumped to roughly $85 a ⁠barrel amid fears the conflict could disrupt flows ⁠through ​the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries about a fifth of global ⁠oil shipments, while U.S. gasoline prices have climbed above $3 ⁠per ⁠gallon. A Treasury spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 02:21 IST
UPDATE 1-US weighs oil futures market action to combat rising energy prices – WH official

The U.S. Treasury Department is expected ‌to announce measures as soon as Thursday aimed at combating rising energy prices, including potential ‌action involving the oil futures market, a senior ‌White House official said. The potential move would mark an unusual attempt by Washington to influence energy prices ⁠through ​financial markets, rather ⁠than physical oil supplies, as officials race to ⁠blunt the political and economic impact of rising fuel ​costs.

Brent crude has jumped to roughly $85 a ⁠barrel amid fears the conflict could disrupt flows ⁠through ​the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries about a fifth of global ⁠oil shipments, while U.S. gasoline prices have climbed above $3 ⁠per ⁠gallon. A Treasury spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting By Jarrett ‌Renshaw, ‌Editing by Franklin Paul ​and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Iran's World Cup uncertainty leaves Tucson training facility in limbo

Soccer-Iran's World Cup uncertainty leaves Tucson training facility in limbo

 Global
2
US House narrowly rejects Iran war powers resolution in early test of Trump's strategy

US House narrowly rejects Iran war powers resolution in early test of Trump'...

 United States
3
CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026