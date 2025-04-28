Airspace Tensions: Impact on International Flights

The Indian government is evaluating the consequences of Pakistan's decision to close its airspace, a move that has resulted in extended flight routes and rising operational costs for airlines. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu made this announcement on Monday.

This development follows heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, triggered by the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives. In response, Pakistan has prohibited Indian airlines from traversing its airspace.

Minister Naidu assured that while dealing with the current challenges, the ministry is focused on ensuring passenger safety as the primary concern. He conveyed this during an event, highlighting the government's efforts to work closely with affected airlines.

