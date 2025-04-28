Left Menu

Etihad Airways Expands Fleet with New Planes

Etihad Airways plans to expand its fleet by adding 20 to 22 new aircraft in 2025, as announced by their CEO, Antonoaldo Neves. This move marks a significant growth strategy for the airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Etihad Airways is gearing up for a major expansion with plans to introduce 20 to 22 new planes to its fleet by 2025, according to CEO Antonoaldo Neves. This announcement underscores the airline's commitment to growth and enhancing its global reach.

The strategic decision to increase the number of aircraft aims to boost operational capacity and cater to the anticipated increase in passenger demand. As the aviation industry recovers from pandemic-related setbacks, Etihad's move reflects the confidence in future growth and demand for air travel.

By investing in its fleet, Etihad Airways is not only focusing on expanding its route network but also enhancing its services and reinforcing its position in the competitive airline industry. The addition of these new planes is expected to support the airline in achieving long-term sustainability goals and improving customer experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

