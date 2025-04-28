India's Competitive Advantage: Tapping into Market Scale and Innovation

In the face of global tariff challenges, India stands poised to maintain its competitive edge. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attributes this to India's vast domestic market and robust focus on innovation.

Scindia, also Minister for Communications and DoNER, emphasized India's favourable tariff position compared to other nations. He pointed out that while global counterparts also face tariff challenges, India's competitive advantage across various products is likely to shine.

India's substantial domestic market attracts multinational companies, buoyed by its dynamic economic growth and governmental push for manufacturing and innovation. Scindia further highlighted India's infrastructural transformation and promising future, with projections of becoming the third-largest economy by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)