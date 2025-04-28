Left Menu

India's Competitive Advantage: Tapping into Market Scale and Innovation

Despite a challenging global tariff environment, India is poised to remain competitive, thanks largely to its extensive domestic market and emphasis on innovation. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlights India's favorable position compared to other nations and underscores the country's transformative economic growth and manufacturing prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of global tariff challenges, India stands poised to maintain its competitive edge. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attributes this to India's vast domestic market and robust focus on innovation.

Scindia, also Minister for Communications and DoNER, emphasized India's favourable tariff position compared to other nations. He pointed out that while global counterparts also face tariff challenges, India's competitive advantage across various products is likely to shine.

India's substantial domestic market attracts multinational companies, buoyed by its dynamic economic growth and governmental push for manufacturing and innovation. Scindia further highlighted India's infrastructural transformation and promising future, with projections of becoming the third-largest economy by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

