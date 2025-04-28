Left Menu

Iberian Blackout: A Power Crisis Unfolds

A massive power blackout hit Spain and Portugal, severely disrupting public transport, causing major traffic issues, and delaying flights. Authorities are investigating the cause, with a potential cyber attack not ruled out. Emergency measures are ongoing to restore power across the affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:10 IST
Iberian Blackout: A Power Crisis Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A widespread power blackout struck Spain and Portugal on Monday, crippling public transportation, triggering extensive traffic jams, and delaying flights. Utility operators were in a frantic rush to restore normalcy to the grid.

Officials have not yet identified the cause an hour after the incident, though a cyber attack has not been ruled out. A crisis committee was quickly established in Spain, while both the Spanish and Portuguese governments held emergency cabinet meetings. The outage briefly extended into parts of France.

Portugal's utility REN confirmed a power cut across the Iberian Peninsula, extending into France, while Spain's Red Electrica collaborated with regional energy firms to restore services. Both countries activated emergency energy restoration plans in conjunction with European energy producers. Key infrastructure, including transportation systems and airports, were notably impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025