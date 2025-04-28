Iberian Blackout: A Power Crisis Unfolds
A massive power blackout hit Spain and Portugal, severely disrupting public transport, causing major traffic issues, and delaying flights. Authorities are investigating the cause, with a potential cyber attack not ruled out. Emergency measures are ongoing to restore power across the affected regions.
A widespread power blackout struck Spain and Portugal on Monday, crippling public transportation, triggering extensive traffic jams, and delaying flights. Utility operators were in a frantic rush to restore normalcy to the grid.
Officials have not yet identified the cause an hour after the incident, though a cyber attack has not been ruled out. A crisis committee was quickly established in Spain, while both the Spanish and Portuguese governments held emergency cabinet meetings. The outage briefly extended into parts of France.
Portugal's utility REN confirmed a power cut across the Iberian Peninsula, extending into France, while Spain's Red Electrica collaborated with regional energy firms to restore services. Both countries activated emergency energy restoration plans in conjunction with European energy producers. Key infrastructure, including transportation systems and airports, were notably impacted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
