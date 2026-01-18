Emergency Landing: IndiGo Flight Diverted Due to Bomb Threat

An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Bagdogra made an emergency landing in Lucknow after a bomb threat emerged onboard. A handwritten note discovered on a tissue paper prompted the diversion.

Security agencies, alongside bomb disposal squads, conducted thorough checks. All 222 passengers were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.

Authorities confirmed the plane's isolation for safety assessments, while further investigations are ongoing to uncover the source of the threat. IndiGo assures passengers that safety remains paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)