MSRTC's Path to Financial Stability: The Road Ahead

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has shed light on the severe financial challenges confronting the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), revealing an alarming Rs 10,000 crore loss. Sarnaik stressed the necessity of preparing a white paper to closely analyze the corporation's financial status.

Addressing an assembly at the MSRTC headquarters, the minister emphasized the pivotal role of generating funds essential to clear employee dues and payments under labor agreements. Five experts will be appointed to enhance efficiency across various domains within the corporation.

The minister announced a new 'cashless mediclaim' scheme modeled after a similar initiative in Karnataka. He also plans to overhaul policies regarding interstate bus halts, aiming to improve service quality and accountability. These steps are part of a broader strategy to restore fiscal discipline and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)