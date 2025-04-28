Left Menu

Mapisa 369 Celebrates Third Anniversary with Ambitious Future Plans

Shivazza Group's Mapisa 369 marks its third anniversary in New Delhi with big goals. The company showcased its tile adhesive's quality, aimed to surpass Rs 200 crore by 2026, and shared plans for international expansion. Leaders highlighted their commitment to a self-reliant India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:44 IST
Mapisa 369 Celebrates Third Anniversary with Ambitious Future Plans
Mapisa 369 Celebrates its Third Anniversary with Grand Event, Sets Next Target of Rs200 Crore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: Shivazza Group's Mapisa 369, a leading tile adhesive brand, celebrated its third anniversary on April 25-26, 2025, with a marketing conference filled with excitement and ambition. The event, attended by top executives including Managing Directors Ashok and Hitesh Chaudhary, was a showcase of past achievements and future aspirations.

Operating across most Indian states, the company demonstrated the quality of Mapisa 369 through a live demo, underscoring its exceptional strength and reliability. Ashok Chaudhary, an award-winning entrepreneur, outlined the company's ambitious goal to exceed Rs 200 crore in revenue by 2026, highlighting its commitment to quality and sustainability, with a vision aligned with the Swadeshi movement.

Looking ahead, Shivazza plans to expand its footprint by opening a regional office in Jaipur and venturing into international markets such as the UK and Dubai. Despite global trade tensions, domestic demand remains strong, bolstering the company's growth trajectory. Mapisa 369 aims to continue setting industry benchmarks with new product launches and a focus on teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025