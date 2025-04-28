Mapisa 369 Celebrates Third Anniversary with Ambitious Future Plans

New Delhi: Shivazza Group's Mapisa 369, a leading tile adhesive brand, celebrated its third anniversary on April 25-26, 2025, with a marketing conference filled with excitement and ambition. The event, attended by top executives including Managing Directors Ashok and Hitesh Chaudhary, was a showcase of past achievements and future aspirations.

Operating across most Indian states, the company demonstrated the quality of Mapisa 369 through a live demo, underscoring its exceptional strength and reliability. Ashok Chaudhary, an award-winning entrepreneur, outlined the company's ambitious goal to exceed Rs 200 crore in revenue by 2026, highlighting its commitment to quality and sustainability, with a vision aligned with the Swadeshi movement.

Looking ahead, Shivazza plans to expand its footprint by opening a regional office in Jaipur and venturing into international markets such as the UK and Dubai. Despite global trade tensions, domestic demand remains strong, bolstering the company's growth trajectory. Mapisa 369 aims to continue setting industry benchmarks with new product launches and a focus on teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)