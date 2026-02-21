Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Global Tariffs, Reshaping Economic Agenda

The Supreme Court has invalidated President Donald Trump's global tariffs, ruling them unconstitutional because it encroached on Congress's taxation powers. This 6-3 decision marks a significant setback for Trump's economic strategy, despite prior executive successes. The ruling emphasized that Congress holds the taxing authority, not the president, as legal opposition spanned across political lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to President Donald Trump's economic agenda by striking down his sweeping global tariffs on Friday, ruling them unconstitutional. The 6-3 decision emphasizes that the president cannot unilaterally impose tariffs without congressional approval, stating that taxation power belongs to Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts, in the majority opinion, wrote that the Framers of the Constitution did not entrust the Executive Branch with any part of the taxing power. The dissenting justices argued the tariffs could be lawful based on text, history, and precedent. Meanwhile, businesses affected by these tariffs are eagerly seeking refunds as they engage in ongoing litigation in lower courts.

This landmark ruling may influence future trade negotiations and tactical approaches by the Trump administration. However, Trump hinted at pursuing other legal avenues to maintain a similar tariff framework. This decision not only reasserts constitutional boundaries but also meets bipartisan agreement among those advocating for reduced tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

