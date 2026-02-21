Tragedy in Zamfara: A Devastating Attack on Tungan Dutse

At least 50 people were tragically killed, and multiple women and children abducted, following a night of terror in Tungan Dutse, a village in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state. Local lawmaker Hamisu A. Faru reported that the attackers unleashed havoc from Thursday evening until early Friday morning.

The assailants burned buildings and fatally shot fleeing residents, creating a scene of devastation and fear. Traditional leaders and local officials are still trying to account for the missing, as fear grips the community.

The Zamfara police have yet to respond to inquiries, but eyewitness Abdullahi Sani reported losing three family members in the violence. Concerns are growing about the surge in attacks by bandits across northern Nigeria, putting pressure on the government to ensure stability.

