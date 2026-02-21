Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Tariffs in Landmark Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Donald Trump's tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, ruling 6-3 that Trump exceeded his authority. This has significant implications for global trade and impacts U.S. economic policy. Trump criticized the decision, and the ruling provoked mixed reactions across political and industry lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:16 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a pivotal 6-3 decision on Friday, striking down former President Donald Trump's use of sweeping tariffs, which he justified under a national emergency law. The International Emergency Economic Powers Act—traditionally reserved for sanctions—was deemed insufficient for such broad economic measures.

Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion, stating that the president doesn't possess the authority to impose tariffs without clear congressional approval. This decision marks a significant defeat for Trump and reshapes the debate over U.S. economic policy and global trade.

Trump voiced his discontent, predicting future challenges but vowing to explore alternative tariff routes. The ruling elicited varied reactions, with Democrats praising a perceived victory for consumers, while industry groups expressed concerns over potential instability in economic policy.

