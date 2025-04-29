Left Menu

Boss Academy Pioneers AI-Proof Entrepreneurship in India

With AI threatening India's job market, Boss Wallah launches Boss Academy, a platform aimed at developing entrepreneurs. It provides practical business education to empower individuals to create their own businesses, offering programs through a hybrid model. The initiative begins with a successful workshop in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:32 IST
Boss Academy Pioneers AI-Proof Entrepreneurship in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of rising job uncertainty due to Artificial Intelligence, Boss Wallah has responded with an innovative solution: Boss Academy. This groundbreaking platform is set to revolutionize the way Indian youth approach entrepreneurship, offering critical skills and confidence to start and grow their businesses.

India's traditional role in global back-office operations is under threat as AI advances, rendering many tech support jobs obsolete. Recognizing this challenge, Sashi Reddi, Founder & CEO of Boss Wallah, emphasizes the urgent need for a paradigm shift towards job creation, not just job seeking.

Boss Academy's launch with its Business Launchpad Workshop in Hyderabad marks the beginning of this transformative journey. Focused on action-based learning, the program equips participants with practical tools for business scalability and sustainability, positioning them as future leaders in AI-resilient industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025