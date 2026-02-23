BJP Calls for Governor's Intervention in Karnataka's Scheduled Caste Reservation Row

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday to seek intervention in the Scheduled Caste internal reservation issue. The party accused the state government of failing to implement the Supreme Court's verdict within 18 months, contrasting with other states' six-month execution timelines.

BJP criticized the necessity of the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission, citing existing data from previous committees. The party blamed the Congress government for using 'delay tactics' and argued against the new reservation formula, questioning the deviation from initial recommendations.

The delegation emphasized the stalled government recruitments and alleged financial mismanagement, urging action from the Governor. They left the matter to his discretion, noting dissatisfaction among sub-castes and rising legal disputes, while highlighting the absence of consultations with experts before legislative decisions.

