Kerala Launches 12th Pay Revision Commission

The Kerala government has initiated the 12th Pay Revision Commission to evaluate salary revisions for state employees. Chaired by former Chief Secretary V P Joy, with advocate M Rajagopalan Nair and retired Additional Secretary Sreelatha Sukumaran as members, the commission will report within three months.

The Kerala government has officially initiated the 12th Pay Revision Commission aimed at assessing and revising the salaries of state government employees. State Finance Minister K N Balagopal made the announcement on Monday, confirming that former Chief Secretary V P Joy will lead the commission as chairman.

The commission's members include advocate M Rajagopalan Nair and retired Additional Secretary Sreelatha Sukumaran. V R Sobha, an Additional Secretary in the Finance Department, will fulfill the role of the commission's secretary, ensuring streamlined operations and adherence to deadlines.

Minister Balagopal emphasized the importance of delivering the report within three months, as dictated by the state budget announcement. The government is committed to adhering to the timeline, with a separate government order soon to clarify the commission's terms of reference, he added.

