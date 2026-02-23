Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

A major traffic disruption occurred after a section of the Jabalpur-Bhopal road, Jabalpur district, caved in during maintenance. An official confirmed no casualties were reported, as traffic was quickly diverted to alternative routes.

The collapse, on this vital National Highway 45, has raised questions about the structural integrity of the road, constructed just three years ago for Rs 400 crore. The maintenance work was ongoing when the incident took place, under the supervision of the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).

State PWD Minister Rakesh Singh has announced strict action against the responsible contractor, who has been blacklisted, and promised an FIR would be lodged. Political leaders, including former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, have criticized the state government, pointing out discrepancies between government claims and ground realities.

