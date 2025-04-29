Exhicon's Strategic Rs 50 Crore Investment: Transforming India's Event Infrastructure

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. has announced a major investment plan aimed at enhancing India's event infrastructure, as revealed in a recent disclosure to the BSE. The company's Investment Committee has approved a strategic capital expenditure of Rs 50 crore, targeting the design and deployment of temporary and semi-permanent event structures.

The capital will be allocated to acquiring and setting up modular venues and superstructures, including large-span hangars and pre-fabricated systems. This move promises to deliver an expansive 50,000 square meters of versatile indoor event space with a lifespan of 15 to 20 years, significantly meeting rising demands in the rapid-deployment venue sector.

With India's meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry projected to grow at a 12% CAGR over the next five years, Exhicon's investment is poised to enhance its capacity in serving large corporate events and entertainment shows. The procurement of self-owned structures will lead to higher revenue through venue rentals and related services, while also reducing dependency on third-party rentals, thereby boosting profit margins and strengthening operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)