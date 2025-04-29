Left Menu

Exhicon's Strategic Rs 50 Crore Investment: Transforming India's Event Infrastructure

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. plans to invest Rs 50 crore in temporary and semi-permanent event structures to capitalize on India's growing MICE industry. The initiative aims to boost revenues, reduce reliance on third-party rentals, and establish Exhicon as a leading provider of quick-deploy event venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:32 IST
Exhicon's Strategic Rs 50 Crore Investment: Transforming India's Event Infrastructure
Exhicon approves investment of Rs 50 cr for design and development of new event structures. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. has announced a major investment plan aimed at enhancing India's event infrastructure, as revealed in a recent disclosure to the BSE. The company's Investment Committee has approved a strategic capital expenditure of Rs 50 crore, targeting the design and deployment of temporary and semi-permanent event structures.

The capital will be allocated to acquiring and setting up modular venues and superstructures, including large-span hangars and pre-fabricated systems. This move promises to deliver an expansive 50,000 square meters of versatile indoor event space with a lifespan of 15 to 20 years, significantly meeting rising demands in the rapid-deployment venue sector.

With India's meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry projected to grow at a 12% CAGR over the next five years, Exhicon's investment is poised to enhance its capacity in serving large corporate events and entertainment shows. The procurement of self-owned structures will lead to higher revenue through venue rentals and related services, while also reducing dependency on third-party rentals, thereby boosting profit margins and strengthening operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025