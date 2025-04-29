Forging Green Pathways: India and Netherlands Pave Digital Corridor to Europe

The recent visit of India's Commerce Secretary, Sunil Barthwal, to the Netherlands has set the scene for establishing a 'Green and Digital Corridor' linking the Port of Rotterdam with prominent Indian ports like Deendayal Port Authority Kandla. This initiative aims to enhance the export of green hydrogen from India, using Rotterdam as a European gateway.

Discussions during the visit focused primarily on opportunities to deepen cooperation between Indian ports and Rotterdam in digitalisation, green shipping, and logistics optimisation. Both sides expressed interest in joint initiatives to boost bilateral trade, aligning projects with India's Maritime Vision 2030 to enhance port capacity and efficiency.

Additionally, Barthwal engaged with ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet to explore collaborations in the semiconductor industry, further aimed at elevating India as a global manufacturing hub for semiconductors. Barthwal also extended his diplomatic efforts to Croatia, discussing advancing the India-EU free trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)