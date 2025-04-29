Left Menu

Forging Green Pathways: India and Netherlands Pave Digital Corridor to Europe

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal's visit to the Netherlands has initiated plans to establish a 'Green and Digital Corridor' for the export of green hydrogen and other carriers from India to Europe. This collaboration promises advancements in digitalisation, green shipping, and logistics between Indian ports and the Port of Rotterdam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:13 IST
Forging Green Pathways: India and Netherlands Pave Digital Corridor to Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent visit of India's Commerce Secretary, Sunil Barthwal, to the Netherlands has set the scene for establishing a 'Green and Digital Corridor' linking the Port of Rotterdam with prominent Indian ports like Deendayal Port Authority Kandla. This initiative aims to enhance the export of green hydrogen from India, using Rotterdam as a European gateway.

Discussions during the visit focused primarily on opportunities to deepen cooperation between Indian ports and Rotterdam in digitalisation, green shipping, and logistics optimisation. Both sides expressed interest in joint initiatives to boost bilateral trade, aligning projects with India's Maritime Vision 2030 to enhance port capacity and efficiency.

Additionally, Barthwal engaged with ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet to explore collaborations in the semiconductor industry, further aimed at elevating India as a global manufacturing hub for semiconductors. Barthwal also extended his diplomatic efforts to Croatia, discussing advancing the India-EU free trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025