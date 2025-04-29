GM Faces Uncertainty Amid Trump’s Trade War

General Motors has pulled its annual forecast, citing uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump's trade war, even as it reports strong quarterly earnings. The automaker had earlier projected a net income of $11.2 billion to $12.5 billion for 2025, excluding tariff impacts.

Analysts predict car prices may rise by thousands due to the unstable tariff policy. GM, which saw a 2.3% revenue increase to $44 billion in the first quarter, advises caution on prior guidance amid these uncertainties.

With a planned analyst call delayed to discuss updates, GM continues to strategize on mitigating tariff effects, observing a surge in truck sales driven by customer demand prior to potential price hikes.

