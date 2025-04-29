Left Menu

The Body Shop's Bold Pricing Strategy Revolutionizes India's Beauty Market

The Body Shop India introduces a Disruptive Pricing strategy across its popular products to make them more accessible, reflecting the brand's commitment to inclusivity. This move aims to democratize ethical beauty for all consumers while maintaining quality and ethos, supported by the 'More Love for Less' campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:59 IST
The Body Shop's Bold Pricing Strategy Revolutionizes India's Beauty Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi, India – The Body Shop India has launched a revolutionary Disruptive Pricing strategy, reshaping the landscape across 12 popular product formats with friendlier price points. This strategic initiative is aimed at attracting a broader base of customers, aligning with the company's dedication to inclusivity and adapting to evolving consumer preferences in India's competitive beauty sector.

Rahul Shanker, CEO of Quest Retail, emphasized the long-term nature of this initiative, highlighting its roots in brand values and genuine customer insights. 'Our goal,' he explained, 'is to democratize ethical beauty, making it accessible across gender, channels, and values.' The launch accompanies the 'More Love for Less' campaign, celebrating consumer joy and engagement with new pricing models.

This enduring shift promises enhanced accessibility to beloved products without compromising ethical sourcing or quality. The Body Shop is reinforcing its commitment to omni-channel growth and loyalty amidst India's dynamic beauty market, ensuring that high-quality ingredients and trusted formulations remain central to its offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025