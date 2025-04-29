The Body Shop's Bold Pricing Strategy Revolutionizes India's Beauty Market

Delhi, India – The Body Shop India has launched a revolutionary Disruptive Pricing strategy, reshaping the landscape across 12 popular product formats with friendlier price points. This strategic initiative is aimed at attracting a broader base of customers, aligning with the company's dedication to inclusivity and adapting to evolving consumer preferences in India's competitive beauty sector.

Rahul Shanker, CEO of Quest Retail, emphasized the long-term nature of this initiative, highlighting its roots in brand values and genuine customer insights. 'Our goal,' he explained, 'is to democratize ethical beauty, making it accessible across gender, channels, and values.' The launch accompanies the 'More Love for Less' campaign, celebrating consumer joy and engagement with new pricing models.

This enduring shift promises enhanced accessibility to beloved products without compromising ethical sourcing or quality. The Body Shop is reinforcing its commitment to omni-channel growth and loyalty amidst India's dynamic beauty market, ensuring that high-quality ingredients and trusted formulations remain central to its offerings.

