Left Menu

Maharashtra Set to Sail: New Shipbuilding Hub Policy Unveiled

The Maharashtra government has approved a policy aimed at transforming the state into a major hub for shipbuilding, repair, and recycling. The policy includes capital subsidies, financial assistance for skills development, and land at concessional rates to encourage corporate investment and generate jobs in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:23 IST
Maharashtra Set to Sail: New Shipbuilding Hub Policy Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has rolled out an ambitious policy to establish the state as a key hub for shipbuilding, repair, and recycling. The newly approved policy initiative offers incentives like capital subsidies and financial support to foster skill development and attract corporate investment.

Ports Minister Nitesh Rane noted the strategic position of Maharashtra, with India bordered on three sides by the sea, presenting a unique opportunity for the state to become a major player in international trade. He emphasized the policy's aim to develop a thriving ecosystem for the sector, including state-of-the-art shipyards and recycling facilities.

The policy aims to generate significant economic benefits, including Rs 6,600 crore in investment and the creation of 40,000 jobs by 2030. Elements such as planning-led development, marine shipyard clusters, and supportive infrastructure are central to the strategy's success, Rane said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025