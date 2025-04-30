Market Turmoil: The Economic Fallouts of Trump's Trade Policies

In a volatile month for global markets, the economic repercussions of the United States' trade policies under President Donald Trump demand attention. European and U.S. economic indicators highlight potential policy movements, especially as central banks weigh further rate cuts amid looming uncertainties.

Investors are digesting preliminary inflation figures from France and Germany, alongside crucial GDP data from major economies like the U.S., revealing limited growth prospects. Hopes for easing global trade tensions are checked by a grim economic outlook and adverse corporate signals.

The shadow cast by U.S.-China trade disputes continues to darken global economic prospects, with numerous companies bracing for uncertainties. Despite Trump's softened stance on some tariffs, the lack of comprehensive trade deals leaves markets on unstable ground as evidence of economic fractures emerges globally.

