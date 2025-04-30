Left Menu

MMLP Nagpur Launches Operations, Boosts Freight Logistics Network

MMLP Nagpur, developed by National Highway Logistics Management, starts operations at Sindi near Wardha. The facility, covering 150 acres, aims to enhance logistics connectivity, notably receiving its first consignment of 123 Maruti Cars. This development promises improved logistics efficiency, creating jobs and fostering regional economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:41 IST
Image of Multi Modal Logistics Park Limited, Nagpur (Image/@nitin_gadkari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Multi Modal Logistics Park Limited in Nagpur has begun its commercial operations in Sindi, near Wardha, aiming to strengthen India's logistics framework. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways reported that the MMLP Nagpur, a project by National Highway Logistics Management Limited, witnessed a key milestone with the arrival of its first consignment of 123 Maruti Cars from Farukhnagar on April 28.

Set over 150 acres and constructed under a Public-Private Partnership model, the logistics park involves an estimated investment of Rs 673 crore over a 45-year concession period. Phase I requires an initial investment of Rs 137 crore. A special purpose vehicle, Maharashtra MMLP Pvt. Ltd., has been formed between National Highways Logistics Management Limited and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to oversee the development. Their duties include providing land, external rail and road links, and essential utilities for the facility.

The MMLP will feature warehouses, cold storage, intermodal transfer services, container terminals, and value-added services like sorting and customs facilities, among others. The project aims to improve India's freight logistics by promoting efficient intermodal transport, reducing costs, and enhancing consignment tracking. Furthermore, it is expected to create job opportunities and spur economic growth in the Nagpur region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

