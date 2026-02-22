India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praises India's infrastructure advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highlighting digital, health, and transportation developments, Adityanath emphasized global recognition and improved living conditions. He celebrated the launch of new metro and rail projects, fostering regional connectivity and speeding up transportation in western Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extolled the Centre's achievements in enhancing digital and physical infrastructure on Sunday, attributing India's transformative progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He remarked that India's advancements have gained international commendation, improving citizens' ease of living significantly.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Meerut Metro services, Adityanath detailed India's robust digital public infrastructure serving 1.4 billion people, managing nearly 20 billion digital transactions monthly. He noted the issuance of over 500 million digital health IDs, enabling access to healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Referencing French President Emmanuel Macron's praise, Adityanath emphasized the global acknowledgment of India's technology use for societal welfare. Infrastructure projects worth Rs 85 lakh crore have been fast-tracked, enhancing connectivity with expressway developments and rapid rail launches, significantly reducing travel time between Delhi and Meerut.
