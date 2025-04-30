Breaking Barriers: Women's Rising Influence in India's Logistics Sector

A recent report has revealed that women, who comprise just 7% of the total workforce in NSE-listed logistics firms, are pivotal in contributing to cost savings, primarily due to their enhanced efficiency and attendance rates. This reflects a pressing need to address challenges inhibiting their broader participation.

The report, a collaboration between the CII Centre for Women Leadership and The Udaiti Foundation, highlights persistent safety concerns and entrenched gender biases as critical barriers. It advocates for significant structural changes to increase female representation and capitalize on the sector's rapid growth.

Valued at USD 215 billion and contributing substantially to India's GDP, the logistics sector is poised for growth. Seema Arora from the Confederation of Indian Industry emphasized the opportunity to foster inclusive employment practices and enhance gender diversity, offering a model for other industries to follow.

