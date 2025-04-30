Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Women's Rising Influence in India's Logistics Sector

Despite making up only 7% of the workforce in NSE-listed logistics firms, women contribute significantly to cost savings due to higher efficiency. A report highlights the need to address safety concerns and gender biases to increase female participation in the logistics industry and improve representation in leadership roles.

A recent report has revealed that women, who comprise just 7% of the total workforce in NSE-listed logistics firms, are pivotal in contributing to cost savings, primarily due to their enhanced efficiency and attendance rates. This reflects a pressing need to address challenges inhibiting their broader participation.

The report, a collaboration between the CII Centre for Women Leadership and The Udaiti Foundation, highlights persistent safety concerns and entrenched gender biases as critical barriers. It advocates for significant structural changes to increase female representation and capitalize on the sector's rapid growth.

Valued at USD 215 billion and contributing substantially to India's GDP, the logistics sector is poised for growth. Seema Arora from the Confederation of Indian Industry emphasized the opportunity to foster inclusive employment practices and enhance gender diversity, offering a model for other industries to follow.

