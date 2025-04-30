Breaking Barriers: Women's Rising Influence in India's Logistics Sector
Despite making up only 7% of the workforce in NSE-listed logistics firms, women contribute significantly to cost savings due to higher efficiency. A report highlights the need to address safety concerns and gender biases to increase female participation in the logistics industry and improve representation in leadership roles.
- Country:
- India
A recent report has revealed that women, who comprise just 7% of the total workforce in NSE-listed logistics firms, are pivotal in contributing to cost savings, primarily due to their enhanced efficiency and attendance rates. This reflects a pressing need to address challenges inhibiting their broader participation.
The report, a collaboration between the CII Centre for Women Leadership and The Udaiti Foundation, highlights persistent safety concerns and entrenched gender biases as critical barriers. It advocates for significant structural changes to increase female representation and capitalize on the sector's rapid growth.
Valued at USD 215 billion and contributing substantially to India's GDP, the logistics sector is poised for growth. Seema Arora from the Confederation of Indian Industry emphasized the opportunity to foster inclusive employment practices and enhance gender diversity, offering a model for other industries to follow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dr. B R Ambedkar: A Global Icon for Human Rights and Equality
LambdaTest Unveils HyperExecute MCP Server: Transforming Automated Testing Efficiency
Gender Gaps and Justice: India Justice Report 2025 Unveils Systemic Disparities
Supreme Court Rejects Plea for Gender-Neutral Dowry Laws
Sailing for Equality: INSV Tarini's Epic Voyage