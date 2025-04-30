Left Menu

Jumboking's Strategic Expansion: 50th Store Milestone in Delhi

Jumboking, India's premier homegrown burger chain, celebrates a significant milestone with the launch of its 50th outlet in Delhi within 2.5 years. With a focus on youth and family-friendly sit-down stores, the brand plans further expansion while highlighting its commitment to a 100% vegetarian menu and franchise-driven model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:18 IST
Jumboking opens its 50th store in Delhi, sees Delhi-NCR as a market of 200+ stores. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jumboking, India's largest indigenous burger chain, has solidified its footprint in the Delhi market by inaugurating its 50th store in just over two years. The company envisions Delhi-NCR as a thriving market with the potential for over 200 outlets, aiming to serve not just commuters but also youth and families with its sit-down stores located on bustling high streets and in prominent malls.

Founder Dheeraj Gupta highlights the brand's strategic focus on a 100% franchise model, stating, "We are a franchise-first company dedicated to franchise success and customer satisfaction." Serving over 4 million customers annually in Delhi, Jumboking has become an integral part of the city's fast-paced lifestyle. Expanding beyond Delhi, the brand now operates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, attracting customers with its entirely vegetarian menu.

According to Samir Kuckreja, CEO of Tasanaya Hospitality, Jumboking's outlets are strategically located to capture high foot traffic, especially from young professionals demanding quick and affordable meal options. With local taste preferences in mind, Jumboking continues to innovate, introducing offerings like their new 'coffee thick shake' to cater to younger audiences. This success reflects the brand's deliberate strategy to focus its growth within key metro cities, ensuring depth and relevance in its expansion efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

