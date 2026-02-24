Left Menu

IBM posts steepest daily drop since 2000 after Anthropic says AI can modernize COBOL

Shares of International Business Machines ​recorded their steepest daily ​drop in more ‌than 25 years ​on Monday, after AI startup Anthropic said its Claude Code tool could be ‌used to modernize a programming language run on IBM systems.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 08:10 IST
IBM posts steepest daily drop since 2000 after Anthropic says AI can modernize COBOL

Shares of International Business Machines ​recorded their steepest daily ​drop in more ‌than 25 years ​on Monday, after AI startup Anthropic said its Claude Code tool could be ‌used to modernize a programming language run on IBM systems. IBM shares sank 13.2%, their biggest drop since October 18, 2000.

COBOL is ‌a programming language widely used on IBM mainframes across banking, ‌insurance and government systems. "Modernizing a COBOL system once required armies of consultants spending years mapping workflows. Tools like Claude Code can automate the exploration ⁠and ​analysis phases ⁠that consume most of the effort in COBOL modernization," Anthropic said in a ⁠blog post on Monday.

"With AI, teams can modernize their COBOL ​codebase in quarters instead of years," it added. Software stocks have ⁠been battered in recent months by market fears around the growing capabilities ⁠of ​AI tools, particularly following the launch of plug-ins from Anthropic's large language model Claude, seen as the startup's push ⁠to become an application layer.

Shares of cybersecurity companies including CrowdStrike and Datadog ⁠also slumped ⁠on Monday, as investors weighed the potential impact of Anthropic's new security tool on the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Apple to shift some Mac Mini production to Houston from Asia, WSJ reports

UPDATE 1-Apple to shift some Mac Mini production to Houston from Asia, WSJ r...

 Global
2
'Essential for unifying society': Mohan Bhagwat bats for nationwide UCC

'Essential for unifying society': Mohan Bhagwat bats for nationwide UCC

 India
3
Latur teacher beats 32 students over suspicion of motorbike damage; arrested

Latur teacher beats 32 students over suspicion of motorbike damage; arrested

 India
4
Six killed in house fire in Meerut

Six killed in house fire in Meerut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026