Tragic Collision: Family's Car Accident on Thakurdwara Road

A devastating car accident on the Thakurdwara-Bijnor Road resulted in the death of three family members and injured three others. The collision occurred when their speeding car hit a stationary tractor-trolley. The deceased have been identified, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:45 IST
Tragic Collision: Family's Car Accident on Thakurdwara Road
In a tragic accident on the Thakurdwara-Bijnor Road, three members of a family lost their lives when their car, traveling at high speed, collided with a stationary tractor-trolley. The incident, which occurred near Ratupura village shortly after midnight, has left the community in mourning.

Police reports indicate that the vehicle, carrying six passengers returning from a marriage function, was moving at an estimated speed of 100 kmph when it struck the parked tractor-trolley. The collision resulted in the car being crushed on the driver's side, leading to a loss of lives on the spot.

Kaviraj, his wife Manju, and their young daughter Aradhaya, all from Fina village, have been identified among the deceased. Locals quickly transported the injured survivors, including Tashu and Lakshay, to a nearby hospital in Kashipur. Additional investigations are being conducted by authorities to uncover more details surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

