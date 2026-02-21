Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

A 25-year-old delivery rider, Hem Shankar, was tragically killed in a collision with a speeding car in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar. The driver, Mohit Kumar, is in custody. Hem was the family's sole breadwinner. The crash has spurred an investigation, as relatives allege the car was speeding and occupants intoxicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nedlands | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident took place in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Saturday when a 25-year-old delivery rider was killed by a speeding car, police report. The victim, Hem Shankar, was the primary financial support for his family.

Mohit Kumar, the car driver, has been apprehended, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 3:30 am near the Subhash Nagar Metro station. At the crash site, authorities found a wrecked e-scooter and a Hyundai Verna, and Hem was pronounced dead at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest the car hit the scooter from behind. Relatives claim the car was traveling at high speed, and the police are probing these allegations. The accident has left Hem's family in distress, facing financial and emotional turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

