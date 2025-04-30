Left Menu

Delhi Traders Urge MCD Mayor for Swift Action on Local Issues

Newly elected MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh met with Delhi traders who outlined concerns over high user charges on house taxes, encroachment, and monsoon preparations. The traders stressed the financial burden on small businesses due to excessive fees and sought solutions to traffic congestion and unlicensed e-rickshaws.

Delhi traders convened with newly elected MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday to present a list of urgent demands aimed at remedying local issues. A major concern revolved around the imposition of high user charges on house taxes, which traders argue places undue financial strain on small businesses.

The Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association expressed their dissatisfaction with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's fee structure, highlighting that many shop owners are already contending with soaring costs. The association also pressed for better preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, urging the MCD to pre-emptively clear sewer lines to prevent flooding of commercial areas.

Additional concerns were raised about traffic obstructions caused by a parking space between Sadar Bazar Police Station and 12 Tooti Chowk, as well as the proliferation of unlicensed e-rickshaws. Mayor Singh reportedly assured the traders of prompt action to address and develop solutions for these pressing issues.

