From Queens to Gracie Mansion: Mayor Mamdani's New Chapter
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji have moved into Gracie Mansion, leaving behind their one-bedroom apartment in Queens. The historic mansion marks a stark contrast to their previous home. Mamdani aims to make the mansion accessible to more New Yorkers and plans subtle changes.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and wife Rama Duwaji have officially moved into Gracie Mansion, marking their transition from a modest Queens apartment to the iconic mayoral residence. A press conference on the mansion's riverfront lawn commemorated the occasion, showcasing the couple's entry into the historic domicile.
The eighteen-century mansion, known since 1942 as the official mayoral residence, signifies a significant upgrade for Mamdani. Their previous apartment lacked basic amenities such as a washer and dryer, and often succumbed to flooding. In contrast, Gracie Mansion offers vast space, including a private chef, a ballroom, and a historic veranda.
Mamdani, a democratic socialist, acknowledged the potential contradiction in his move. However, he highlighted security needs as a primary reason for the change, while expressing intentions to open the mansion to broader public access. Despite moving to a predominantly affluent area, Mamdani retains fond memories of the multicultural vibrancy that marked his previous neighborhood, Astoria.
(With inputs from agencies.)