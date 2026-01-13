From Queens to Gracie Mansion: Mayor Mamdani's New Chapter

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and wife Rama Duwaji have officially moved into Gracie Mansion, marking their transition from a modest Queens apartment to the iconic mayoral residence. A press conference on the mansion's riverfront lawn commemorated the occasion, showcasing the couple's entry into the historic domicile.

The eighteen-century mansion, known since 1942 as the official mayoral residence, signifies a significant upgrade for Mamdani. Their previous apartment lacked basic amenities such as a washer and dryer, and often succumbed to flooding. In contrast, Gracie Mansion offers vast space, including a private chef, a ballroom, and a historic veranda.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, acknowledged the potential contradiction in his move. However, he highlighted security needs as a primary reason for the change, while expressing intentions to open the mansion to broader public access. Despite moving to a predominantly affluent area, Mamdani retains fond memories of the multicultural vibrancy that marked his previous neighborhood, Astoria.

