Left Menu

From Queens to Gracie Mansion: Mayor Mamdani's New Chapter

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji have moved into Gracie Mansion, leaving behind their one-bedroom apartment in Queens. The historic mansion marks a stark contrast to their previous home. Mamdani aims to make the mansion accessible to more New Yorkers and plans subtle changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-01-2026 08:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 08:13 IST
From Queens to Gracie Mansion: Mayor Mamdani's New Chapter
Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and wife Rama Duwaji have officially moved into Gracie Mansion, marking their transition from a modest Queens apartment to the iconic mayoral residence. A press conference on the mansion's riverfront lawn commemorated the occasion, showcasing the couple's entry into the historic domicile.

The eighteen-century mansion, known since 1942 as the official mayoral residence, signifies a significant upgrade for Mamdani. Their previous apartment lacked basic amenities such as a washer and dryer, and often succumbed to flooding. In contrast, Gracie Mansion offers vast space, including a private chef, a ballroom, and a historic veranda.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, acknowledged the potential contradiction in his move. However, he highlighted security needs as a primary reason for the change, while expressing intentions to open the mansion to broader public access. Despite moving to a predominantly affluent area, Mamdani retains fond memories of the multicultural vibrancy that marked his previous neighborhood, Astoria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Plummets Amid Political Turbulence and Fed Investigation

Yen Plummets Amid Political Turbulence and Fed Investigation

 Global
2
Situation along northern border remains stable but needs constant vigil: Army Chief at press conference.

Situation along northern border remains stable but needs constant vigil: Arm...

 India
3
CPI Leader Pushes for Amaravati’s Free Zone Status to Propel Development

CPI Leader Pushes for Amaravati’s Free Zone Status to Propel Development

 India
4
Our deployment remains balanced and robust: Army Chief on situation along frontier with China.

Our deployment remains balanced and robust: Army Chief on situation along fr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026