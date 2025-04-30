Igniting the Northeast: India's Growth Engine Unveiled

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside senior officials, engaged with major titans of Indian industry, including Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and N Chandrasekaran. These discussions are poised to uncover significant investment prospects within the vibrant Northeastern states.

As anticipation for the Rising Northeast Investment Summit 2025 builds, the focus remains on maximizing the region's potential through specialized growth sectors like agro-based industries, textiles, and tourism.

Scindia reiterated the government's dedication to establishing the Northeast as a key growth engine for the nation, highlighting pivotal initiatives like public-private partnerships and the formation of Investment Promotion Agencies to foster development.

(With inputs from agencies.)