Left Menu

India's Wheat Procurement Exceeds Targets with Significant Growth

India's wheat procurement for the 2025-26 Rabi marketing season is progressing smoothly with 256.31 lakh tonnes already secured against a target of 312 lakh tonnes. This marks a 24.78% increase from the previous year. Key contributing states include Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:16 IST
India's Wheat Procurement Exceeds Targets with Significant Growth
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's wheat procurement for the 2025-26 Rabi marketing season is advancing smoothly, surpassing last year's milestones. As of April 30, 256.31 lakh tonnes have been procured, a noticeable increase of 24.78% compared to 205.41 lakh tonnes in the same timeframe last year.

Five major wheat-producing states—Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh—have spearheaded this progress, contributing to the enhanced procurement figures. These efforts have positively impacted 21.03 lakh farmers, with an immediate economic output of Rs 62,155.96 crores due to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) policy.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has played a crucial role in these achievements, implementing strategies like state-specific action plans, swift MSP payments to farmers within 24 to 48 hours, and monitoring through regular review meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025