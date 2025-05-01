India's Wheat Procurement Exceeds Targets with Significant Growth

India's wheat procurement for the 2025-26 Rabi marketing season is advancing smoothly, surpassing last year's milestones. As of April 30, 256.31 lakh tonnes have been procured, a noticeable increase of 24.78% compared to 205.41 lakh tonnes in the same timeframe last year.

Five major wheat-producing states—Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh—have spearheaded this progress, contributing to the enhanced procurement figures. These efforts have positively impacted 21.03 lakh farmers, with an immediate economic output of Rs 62,155.96 crores due to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) policy.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has played a crucial role in these achievements, implementing strategies like state-specific action plans, swift MSP payments to farmers within 24 to 48 hours, and monitoring through regular review meetings.

