Mahindra's Robust Sales Surge: A Promising Start to 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 19% increase in auto sales to 84,170 units in April 2025. Utility vehicles showed a 28% rise in domestic sales, while tractor sales grew 8%. The company attributes this success to strong market demand and a promising outlook for the monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:17 IST
Mahindra's Robust Sales Surge: A Promising Start to 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd continues to make waves in the automotive industry, as the company reported a significant rise in sales figures for April 2025. Total auto sales climbed by 19% year-on-year, reaching a remarkable 84,170 units.

The passenger vehicle segment, specifically utility vehicles, saw a major upsurge, with domestic sales increasing by 28% to tally at 52,330 units. This growth underlines the strength of Mahindra's portfolio, according to Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division.

Meanwhile, the farm equipment sector also witnessed growth, with tractor sales climbing 8% both domestically and internationally. The ongoing harvest season, robust cash flow for farmers, and favorable weather predictions look promising for continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

