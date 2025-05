JD Vance Visits Steel Plant, Heralds US Industrial Renaissance

Vice President JD Vance visited a South Carolina steel plant Thursday, highlighting President Trump's policies that foster a US 'industrial renaissance.'

Speaking to hundreds at Nucor Steel, Vance showcased products that bolster the economy, crediting Trump's tariffs, which increased Nucor's orders by 25% from last year.

Amid political shifts, Trump's energy directives—reviving offshore drilling—were discussed, contrasting Biden's prior ban. Vance focused on economic gains while maintaining environmental commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)