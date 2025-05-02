Sabotage Scare: Wooden Boxes Found on Railway Track

In an alarming development, railway authorities discovered wooden boxes strategically placed on a Mumbai-bound fast track near the Mira Road railway station in Maharashtra, prompting suspicions of foul play. Officials reported the discovery on Wednesday around 9 pm.

The Vasai Government Railway Police promptly filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown individuals under several legal provisions, including those for endangering personal safety, criminal trespass, and violations under the Indian Railways Act designed to protect passenger safety.

According to the station master at Mira Road, the wooden boxes were likely intended to cause a derailment or another hazardous disruption, placing numerous lives at risk. An ongoing investigation, spearheaded by senior GRP officials, seeks to uncover the perpetrators behind what is believed to be a deliberate act of sabotage.

