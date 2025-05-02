Left Menu

Sabotage Scare: Wooden Boxes Found on Railway Track

Wooden boxes suspected to be involved in a sabotage effort were discovered on railway tracks near Mira Road, Maharashtra. The Vasai Government Railway Police have filed an FIR against unknown individuals under multiple sections. An investigation is ongoing to find those responsible for the deliberate act.

Palghar | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:26 IST
In an alarming development, railway authorities discovered wooden boxes strategically placed on a Mumbai-bound fast track near the Mira Road railway station in Maharashtra, prompting suspicions of foul play. Officials reported the discovery on Wednesday around 9 pm.

The Vasai Government Railway Police promptly filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown individuals under several legal provisions, including those for endangering personal safety, criminal trespass, and violations under the Indian Railways Act designed to protect passenger safety.

According to the station master at Mira Road, the wooden boxes were likely intended to cause a derailment or another hazardous disruption, placing numerous lives at risk. An ongoing investigation, spearheaded by senior GRP officials, seeks to uncover the perpetrators behind what is believed to be a deliberate act of sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

