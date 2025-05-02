Left Menu

Euro Zone Manufacturing: Signs of Recovery Amid Contraction

Euro zone manufacturing output rose at its fastest pace in over three years, despite ongoing contraction. The PMI increased to 49.0 in April, indicating stabilization in the sector. New orders fell slower, and Germany, France, and Italy showed improvements, with Greece leading the growth. Factory employment continued to decline, but profit margins improved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:31 IST
Euro Zone Manufacturing: Signs of Recovery Amid Contraction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In April, the euro zone saw its manufacturing output grow at its quickest pace in over three years, even as overall factory activity remained in contraction, according to a recent survey. The HCOB's euro zone final headline manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reached 49.0, its highest mark in 32 months, though still below the 50-point threshold that differentiates growth from contraction.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Hamburg Commercial Bank's chief economist, expressed optimism, noting that the manufacturing sector appears to stabilize, a surprising outcome amid recent uncertainties. Despite weak demand, the output sub-index increased to 51.5, marking a second consecutive month of production growth. However, export markets dragged, with overseas orders declining faster than new business overall.

Big economies like Germany, France, and Italy demonstrated progress, even as their PMIs remained under 50, while Greece led with a 53.2 reading. Factory employment declined for the 23rd month, though less severely, as manufacturers faced reduced input costs and rising output prices. Despite production gains, business confidence weakened, with a comprehensive PMI report, including the services sector, expected to shed more light on the economic health next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025