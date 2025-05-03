Veefin Solutions to Revolutionize Global Working Capital Ecosystem

In a groundbreaking development, Veefin Solutions Limited has announced its audited financial results for H2 and FY25, reflecting a substantial leap towards its goal of establishing the world's largest working capital ecosystem. The company, listed as VEEFIN on BSE 543931, reveals its initiative to digitally enhance global finance.

The financial documentation for H2 FY25 indicates a remarkable performance: a total income of Rs24.93 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 67.03%. The company's EBITDA stands at Rs14.57 crore, a significant YoY surge of 78.11%, coupled with a net profit of Rs9.72 crore, achieving an 83.40% YoY rise. The diluted EPS posted a growth of 66.67%, totaling Rs3.90.

FY25 consolidated financial details also demonstrate impressive results, with total income at Rs80.44 crore, a substantial YoY growth of 221.85%, and EBITDA hitting Rs26.15 crore marking a 141.68% rise. In his comments, Chairman & MD Raja Debnath emphasized the expansion through strategic acquisitions, reinforcing their presence in various banking ecosystems, and hailed the new partnerships in Africa and the Middle East as milestones in their global strategy.

