Left Menu

Veefin Solutions to Revolutionize Global Working Capital Ecosystem

Veefin Solutions Limited reveals impressive financial growth and strategic expansions in its FY25 results, highlighting a leap towards becoming a leading global player in the working capital ecosystem. The company sees significant financial gains and strategic partnerships enhancing its presence across international finance and banking sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:48 IST
Veefin Solutions to Revolutionize Global Working Capital Ecosystem
Veefin Solutions Reports 81% YoY Growth in Net Profit for FY25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, Veefin Solutions Limited has announced its audited financial results for H2 and FY25, reflecting a substantial leap towards its goal of establishing the world's largest working capital ecosystem. The company, listed as VEEFIN on BSE 543931, reveals its initiative to digitally enhance global finance.

The financial documentation for H2 FY25 indicates a remarkable performance: a total income of Rs24.93 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 67.03%. The company's EBITDA stands at Rs14.57 crore, a significant YoY surge of 78.11%, coupled with a net profit of Rs9.72 crore, achieving an 83.40% YoY rise. The diluted EPS posted a growth of 66.67%, totaling Rs3.90.

FY25 consolidated financial details also demonstrate impressive results, with total income at Rs80.44 crore, a substantial YoY growth of 221.85%, and EBITDA hitting Rs26.15 crore marking a 141.68% rise. In his comments, Chairman & MD Raja Debnath emphasized the expansion through strategic acquisitions, reinforcing their presence in various banking ecosystems, and hailed the new partnerships in Africa and the Middle East as milestones in their global strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025