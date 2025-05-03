Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences Celebrates 25 Years on NSE with Remarkable Growth

Zydus Lifesciences commemorates 25 years of being listed on the NSE with a bell ringing event in Mumbai, showcasing impressive growth with sales increasing from Rs. 478 crores to Rs. 19,022 crores and shareholder value rising significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:49 IST
25 years of listing on NSE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., previously known as Cadila Healthcare Ltd., celebrated its 25th anniversary of being listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a bell ringing ceremony at BKC in Mumbai on May 2, 2025.

The event was attended by prominent company executives including Chairman Pankaj R. Patel, Managing Director Dr. Sharvil Patel, and other senior officials. They were joined by NSE dignitaries, such as MD and CEO Mr. Ashish Kumar Chauhan.

Over 24 years, Zydus has seen its sales skyrocket from Rs. 478 crores to an impressive Rs. 19,022 crores, marking a CAGR of 17%. Operating profits and post-tax profits have similarly soared, reflecting the company's significant value creation for shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

