Mystery Surrounds Report of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Alleged Death

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines on Saturday with an unexpected announcement regarding the alleged death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump described Khamenei as 'one of the most evil people in history,' claiming he is dead. However, he stopped short of providing any evidence or sources to support this assertion.

The announcement has prompted widespread speculation as authorities and media outlets seek confirmation on the veracity of Trump's claims.